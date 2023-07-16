Musk Taunts Zuckerberg As Meta CEO Surfs Back To Threads After A Week Off: 'Really Burning The Midnight Oil Lol'

Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg appear to be engaging in a captivating battle akin to the “cage match” users have been waiting for weeks but in an indirect fashion.

What Happened: The saga began when a Twitter user named Greg tweeted, expressing surprise at the Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO’s apparent lack of activity on Threads, the newly launched decentralized social media platform.

“It has now been 6 days since the CEO of that other app has made a post. Did he give up on it already?”

Elon Musk, never one to pass up an opportunity for banter, responded with a jab at Zuckerberg, stating, “He doesn’t seem to care about his new product.”

Hours after Musk’s tweet, Greg returned to Twitter with a triumphant update. He shared screenshots from Threads, revealing that Zuckerberg had finally broken his silence and posted about an early morning surfing session.

“After forgetting about his app for a week, the CEO of that other app has finally made a post,” Greg quipped.

Not one to back down, Musk seized the moment to continue the taunting, commenting, “He’s really burning the midnight oil lol.”

Why It’s Important: Earlier that month Meta unveiled Thread. Zuckerberg himself actively welcomed users to the platform during its initial hours of launch.

As the rivalry between Twitter and Threads unfolded, users drew parallels between the two platforms. Zuckerberg didn’t hesitate to take not-so-subtle jabs at Musk and his beloved microblogging site.

However, Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022, showed no sign of surrender and promptly fought back, using the platform he purchased for $44 billion.

Threads started with a bang, amassing an impressive 100 million users within five days of its launch. However, as the dust settled, reports indicated a notable decline in daily active users and app usage time, suggesting that the initial frenzy may have fizzled out.

Last month, the tech world became abuzz with anticipation after Meta CEO accepted Musk’s open challenge for a “cage match.” While Musk’s mother, Maye Musk appeared to call off the fight, UFC president Dana White was doing everything to make the rumored fight a reality.

