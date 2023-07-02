Elon Musk Unveils 'Emergency Measure:' Twitter Now Limits How Many Posts You See

Elon Musk outlined a new measure by Twitter to tackle "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation from the platform.

In a Saturday tweet, Musk announced there would be temporary limitations on how many tweets users can read daily. The restrictions will vary for paid and unpaid users.

According to the new limitations, verified account holders can now browse up to 6,000 posts daily, while unverified users face a significantly reduced limit of 600 posts.

Following the backlash to the initial tweet limits set by Twitter Saturday afternoon, Musk tweeted that verified accounts will be limited to reading 10,000 posts per day while unverified accounts will have access to 1,000 per day. New unverified users who joined the platform after Saturday's announcement can access only 500 posts per day.

On Friday, Twitter announced that it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that Musk called a "temporary emergency measure."

On Saturday morning, the Downdetector.com reported that Twitter was down for many users. Close to 7,500 users across the social media platform reported issues with accessing the app during the peak of the outage at around 11:17 AM ET.

Since acquiring Twitter and assuming the CEO role in 2022, Musk has implemented several notable alterations to the platform.

Among these changes, the introduction of premium accounts known as Twitter Blue stands out, offering users the option to subscribe for a monthly fee of $8.

Additionally, users can now create content exclusively for their subscribers, expanding the platform's range of engagement and interaction.

