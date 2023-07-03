Elon Musk, Linda Yaccarino Imposed 'Rate Limit' Took Twitter Employees By Surprise: Insider

Twitter, under the ownership of Elon Musk, experienced turmoil as a sudden “rate limit” was imposed on all users, causing confusion among employees and users alike, Business Insider reports.

Rate Limit Chaos

The new limit restricts users from interacting with the site after viewing a certain number of tweets. The abrupt change, which left many engineers working through the July 4 holiday to address the issues, was not communicated by Musk or new CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Impact on Sales and Advertising

Twitter’s sales and advertising teams were left in the dark about how the rate limit would affect ads. However, Chris Riedy, vice president of global sales and marketing, informed the sales team that the limits were implemented to combat “spam and bots” and would be relaxed in the coming days.

Twitter Blue and User Experience

Musk has been contemplating ways to encourage more users to subscribe to Twitter Blue, the platform’s paid tier. However, the sudden implementation of rate limits and the requirement for users to log in to view content have raised concerns about the degradation of user experience.

Engineering Challenges and Ad Business

With the engineering team reduced to about 500 from over 3,500 prior to Musk’s takeover, the company is struggling to meet demands and maintain technical stability. The new changes could also impact Twitter’s ad business, as fewer users may see the ads due to the rate limit.