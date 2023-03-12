Twitter Chief Elon Musk mocked Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg for considering launching a Twitter rival.

What Happened: Musk and Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, popularly known by his Twitter handle, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, took a jibe at Zuckerberg after reports about him considering launching a decentralized social network similar to the microblogging site surfaced.

Markus first shared a meme and wondered if Zuckerberg decided to launch a Twitter rival because he thought everyone was upset with Musk but loved him and Facebook.

To his tweet, Musk replied by saying, “Copy Cat” — but instead of writing “Cat” in letters, he posted an emoji of a cat.

The reports came just months after Meta reportedly schemed to take away Twitter’s “bread and butter.” The company is reportedly developing a decentralized social network codenamed “P92” to allow creators and public figures to share text-based updates.

While the details about this app are scant at this stage and no release date is confirmed, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, will reportedly lead the project’s development.

Why It’s Important: This isn’t the first time Meta’s movie has been compared with Musk’s Twitter in recent months.

Last month, the tech giant launched Meta Verified, a subscription service for Facebook and Instagram that provides a verified blue check-mark badge, comparable to Twitter Blue, with $11.99 monthly on the web and $14.99 monthly on Apple’s iOS and Android platforms.

