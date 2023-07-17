Biden's Social Media Team Faces Double Community Nuking — Elon Musk Says, 'Happens To Me' All The Time

U.S. President Joe Biden’s team has found itself entangled in the relentless storm of Community Nuking on Elon Musk’s Twitter.

What Happened: On Monday, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @EndWokeness and has 1.4 million followers posted a couple of screenshots indicating that Biden’s social media team experienced a double dose of Community Nuking on the platform — a phenomenon Musk himself is no stranger to.

The screenshots appeared to indicate two tweets from the official POTUS’ account with the Gray checkmark — introduced under the Twitter Blue unveiling for government and multilateral accounts.

In response, Musk stated that these Community Nukings also happen to him, “right-wing” accounts, and even advertisers — something which is not good for revenue.

Why It’s Important: In April this year, Musk announced that “anyone,” be it civilian users, advertisers, heads of state, or even himself, would be Community Noted should they be found making “materially false statements” on the microblogging site.

At the time, Community Notes clarified that “some” tweets containing “false claims” might not be subject to flagging by the feature, attributing this limitation to the system’s reach being constrained by participation.

Previously, Meta Platforms Inc.’s META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commended the feature, stating that the approach improves user experience rather than simply removing the information altogether from the platform.

Meta’s Threads is currently being hailed as the Twitter killer as it sprinted to 100 million users in five days. However, it still seems to have a long way to go before implementing a similar feature on the platform.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

