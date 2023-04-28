After Elon Musk announced that anyone making false statements would be “Community Noted” on the platform, the Twitter CEO received an ironic dose of scrutiny.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to announce that “anyone” including him, civilian users, advertisers, head of state, or Tucker Carlson – who recently parted ways with Fox News, will get Community Noted if found making “materially false statements” on the microblogging site.

While there’s nothing wrong with this tweet at first glance, the Community Notes “note” on this tweet seems to make the whole situation somewhat ironic.

Making slight adjustments to Musk’s original tweet, Community Notes stated that “some” tweets with “false claims” might not get flagged by the feature. “The system is limited in reach by participation.”

Why It’s Important: Community Notes was formerly known as Birdwatch, which Musk-owned Twitter reintroduced in December 2022. The feature enables users to add notes to tweets that might be misleading.

Musk previously praised the feature after it flagged his post containing a doctored headline attributed to CNN.

In March earlier this year, Musk faced severe backlash for his tweet pertaining to Community Notes, which also raised concerns regarding its authenticity and visibility. At the time, Musk tweeted that Twitter is “seeking only the least wrong truth.”

Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has faced severe backlash from users and advertisers alike for allegedly endorsing “hate speech” and misinformation.”

