In a rare instance, Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commended Elon Musk‘s Twitter for its innovative Community Notes feature, which is aimed at promoting transparency and collaborative context-sharing to combat potentially misleading information.

What Happened: During an interview with AI researcher and podcast host Lex Fridman, Zuckerberg acknowledged the persistent challenges social media companies face in combating harmful content.

He highlighted the prevalence of phishing scams, social engineering, and the proliferation of bots as ongoing concerns. The Meta CEO emphasized that the company has been actively working to develop advanced AI systems capable of detecting and categorizing such harmful content.

He suggested that it is best to simplify matters by focusing on the harms that people commonly agree upon.

According to the Meta CEO, the critical question while determining if something is misinformation is whether it has the potential to cause physical harm to individuals. By adopting this approach, the identification of harmful content can be prioritized.

He acknowledged that people have different preferences regarding how they prefer information to be flagged — some individuals would appreciate a flag indicating that a fact-checker has identified potential falsehoods.

The tech mogul commended Musk-owned Twitter’s implementation of the Community Notes feature, which enhances the user experience. He stated that the purpose of adding flags is to improve user experience rather than to remove information.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this week, it was reported that academic researchers have discovered that Meta’s Instagram plays an active role in facilitating connections between pedophiles and content sellers.

The research team from Stanford University also revealed that Instagram had over three times the number of accounts dedicated to selling child sex abuse material compared to Twitter.

Despite Twitter having a smaller user base, the report highlighted that it did not recommend such accounts to the same extent as Instagram did. Moreover, Twitter reportedly responded faster in removing such accounts once they were identified.

Upon learning about these findings, Musk, the current owner of Twitter, expressed deep concerns regarding the issue.

