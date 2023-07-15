Jamie Raskin Says Potential White House Drug Testing Could Deter Visitors

On Friday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) expressed skepticism about the idea of implementing drug testing for White House visitors.

What Happened: Raskin’s comments came in response to a question about the recent discovery of a small quantity of a white powdery substance, initially identified as cocaine, at the White House, Mediaite reported.

The congressman suggested that implementing drug testing for visitors could potentially deter people from visiting the White House.

"I'm not too sure how many people would want to visit the White House if they had to be drug tested on the way in," Raskin said.

He also noted that he doesn’t believe the incident is indicative of a larger problem within the Biden administration.

Why It Matters: The discovery of the substance has sparked a political debate, with former President Donald Trump tying the suspected cocaine to the Bidens and criticizing the media's coverage of the incident.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also made light of the discovery, joking that the Biden administration has been "blowing it" on many fronts.

The incident has raised concerns about security at the White House and has led to calls for increased measures, including potential drug testing for visitors.

