Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Friday declared that he will not be running for the open seat of outgoing Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) in 2024.

What Happened: Raskin, in a statement, said he would be opting to run for reelection rather than for the vacant Senate seat.

“At this moment, I believe the best way for me to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024 and beyond is this: to run for reelection to the House of Representatives in Maryland’s extraordinary 8th District,” he said.

See Also: Chris Christie Says Trump ‘Almost Certain’ To ‘Face Jail’ If Mar-A-Lago Secret Documents Case Goes To Trial

Raskin’s decision generated considerable anticipation, given his potential as a formidable candidate for the Senate seat. Over the past few years, Raskin has established a strong reputation in the House, notably as a member of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

Meanwhile, Raskin expressed concern over the continued threat posed by former President Donald Trump and affirmed his unwavering support for the Democratic Party’s endeavors to regain the House majority in the 2024 presidential elections. “Nothing matters to me more in the 2024 cycle than winning a blowout victory for the party of democracy and freedom,” he said.

“We Democrats may not be perfect but we fight hard every day for the Constitution and the common good of the people.”

See Also: Trump’s Personal Valet Pleads Not Guilty To Concealing Top-Secret Documents At Mar-a-Lago Resort

“Meantime, Donald Trump and the dangerous forces of authoritarianism he commands have no declared policy agenda other than exacting revenge against his enemies.”

“Trump and his cult followers must be stopped in their political tracks.”

Raskin said, “If these were normal times,” he likely would run for Cardin’s seat.

Read Also: Trump Throws Weight Behind GOP's Bid To ‘Defund' Mar-A-Lago Special Counsel Jack Smith's Probes: ‘Sick Puppet'