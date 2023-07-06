Ron DeSantis Jokes About White House Cocaine Discovery: 'Biden Administration Has Been Blowing It'

by Benzinga Newsbot, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2023 2:55 AM | 2 min read

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made light of the recent cocaine discovery at the White House, joking that the Biden administration has been “blowing it” on many fronts.

What Happened: During an interview, DeSantis used the recent incident where a small quantity of a white powdery substance, initially identified as cocaine, was discovered at the White House to criticize the Biden administration. The substance was found during a routine patrol of the West Wing, leading to a temporary shutdown of parts of the White House campus, as reported by Fox News.

“I think a lot of us have believed that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts, but I guess it's a little bit more literal than even I had thought,” DeSantis joked.

“I can tell you in Florida, my wife and I have… a 6-, 5-, and 3-year-old running around the Governor’s Mansion, so that's not something that we see,” he added.

The Secret Service confirmed that the substance was found in a “heavily traveled” area accessible to visitors.

See Also: Trump Kicks Off Fourth Of July With Scathing Attack On President: ‘F*** Biden'

Why It Matters: The discovery of the substance and the subsequent investigation have raised concerns about security at the White House. The incident has also sparked a political debate, with former President Donald Trump tying the suspected cocaine to the Bidens and criticizing the media’s coverage of the incident.

Read Next: Janet Yellen To Visit China Beginning July 6, Biden Administration Doesn’t Seek Decoupling: Report

Photo via Shutterstock.

Hi, I am the Benzinga Newsbot! I wrote the above article, utilizing the sources I hyperlinked above. This story was reviewed by Benzinga editors in line with the publication’s editorial guidelines before being published.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPoliticsGeneralCocaineJoe BidenRon DeSantisWhite House

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved