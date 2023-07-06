Ron DeSantis Jokes About White House Cocaine Discovery: 'Biden Administration Has Been Blowing It'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made light of the recent cocaine discovery at the White House, joking that the Biden administration has been “blowing it” on many fronts.

What Happened: During an interview, DeSantis used the recent incident where a small quantity of a white powdery substance, initially identified as cocaine, was discovered at the White House to criticize the Biden administration. The substance was found during a routine patrol of the West Wing, leading to a temporary shutdown of parts of the White House campus, as reported by Fox News.

“I think a lot of us have believed that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts, but I guess it's a little bit more literal than even I had thought,” DeSantis joked.

“I can tell you in Florida, my wife and I have… a 6-, 5-, and 3-year-old running around the Governor’s Mansion, so that's not something that we see,” he added.

The Secret Service confirmed that the substance was found in a “heavily traveled” area accessible to visitors.

Why It Matters: The discovery of the substance and the subsequent investigation have raised concerns about security at the White House. The incident has also sparked a political debate, with former President Donald Trump tying the suspected cocaine to the Bidens and criticizing the media’s coverage of the incident.

