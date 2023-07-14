Secret Service Finds Cannabis In White House, Following Recent Report Of Cocaine Discovery

The Secret Service Uniformed Division confirmed Thursday that it had discovered marijuana in the White House twice last year. The news comes on the heels of finding cocaine in the West Wing.

What happened: A couple of hours after the agency closed its investigation into cocaine discovery in the White House, it revealed another discovery of a federally illegal substance. This time around it was cannabis.

“Per the Secret Service Uniformed Division, small amounts of marijuana were found on two occasions in 2022 (June and September), at a checkpoint,” Secret Service told the National Review in a statement Thursday.

“No one was arrested in these incidents because the weight of the marijuana confiscated did not meet the legal threshold for federal charges or DC misdemeanor criminal charges as the District of Columbia had decriminalized possession. The marijuana was collected by officers and destroyed,” the agency added.

Per the report by Fox New Digital, the amount discovered both times was less than 0.2 ounces

On Thursday, the agency also confirmed that it has closed its investigation into cocaine discovery without identifying a suspect, CNN first reported. This was not welcomed by some Republican lawmakers such as Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who wrote: "With all the drug testing tools available, a list of approx 500 people, surveillance cameras, fingerprints, and more, the Secret Service is ending their investigation on who brought cocaine in the White House with ZERO suspects! But the DOJ is still arresting and prosecuting more people for J6.”

