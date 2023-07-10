On Monday, Anas Haqqani, a senior leader in the Taliban, publicly endorsed Twitter over its new competitor, Meta Platforms Inc’s META Threads, which has gained over 100 million users within days of its launch.

What Happened: Haqqani expressed his preference for Twitter due to its freedom of speech and public credibility, Rolling Stone reports. He criticized Meta’s content policy, which includes a ban on support or praise for terrorist or hate groups, labeling it as “intolerant”.





Haqqani’s endorsement comes amidst Twitter’s struggle to retain users and advertisers, with the site facing operational issues and competition from rising platforms like Threads. Under Elon Musk’s leadership, Twitter has reportedly seen a surge in hate speech and a 59% plunge in ad sales since last year.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Twitter Now Faces Existential Threat: Traffic Takes A Hit As Meta’s Threads Surges

Why It Matters: Haqqani’s endorsement highlights the contrasting policies of Twitter and Meta’s Threads, which has seen rapid user growth since its launch.

Previously, Taliban officials and supporters were reported to be among those purchasing Twitter’s paid blue tick verification badges. Meanwhile, Meta has been actively moderating Taliban-related content across its platforms, according to a previous report.



Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Meta’s Threads Challenges Twitter For Users’ Attention In Social Media Battle, Engagement Study Finds