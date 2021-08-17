Facebook Takes Action Against Taliban Content
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) confirmed the ban of Taliban and pro-Taliban content from its platform to recognize its "terrorist" status, BBC reports.
- Facebook highlighted that the policy applies to all platforms, including its flagship social media network, Instagram and WhatsApp.
- Bloomberg reports that Facebook was actively deleting pro-Taliban content from its platform as the group assumed power in Afghanistan.
- Social media companies have come under intense scrutiny over their content moderation policies and handling of Taliban-related content.
- Previously, Russia charged five social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, for retaining inappropriate content.
- Florida launched a bill to prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates.
