Trump-Linked Truth Social Rolls Out Worldwide While Twitter Grapples With Musk's View Limits, DWAC Stock Rises

As Elon Musk's Twitter behavior sparks controversy, former U.S. President Donald Trump's preferred platform Truth Social is now available for download worldwide.

What Happened: As Musk tackles the aftermath of his latest controversial updates on Twitter, including limiting access to the platform's website to registered users only and restricting the number of tweets users can read daily, Trump's Truth Social has gone big.

This unexpected update was first noted by social media expert Ahmed Ghanem, who shared a screenshot on Twitter. Until now, the platform was only available in the U.S. and Canada. Benzinga was independently able to verify this update from India.

How To Register On Truth Social: A Step-By-Step Guide

Step I: Go to truthsocial.com and click the “Create an account” button.

Step II: Fill in your details. Remember you must be 18 years old or more.

Step III: Confirm your email and then register your account.

Why It Matters: Blank-check company Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC is expected to eventually merge with Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) company, which owns Truth Social.

Why It's Important: On Jan. 8, Twitter implemented a ban on Trump after a tumultuous series of tweets, which cast doubt on the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election win in November and included remarks that preceded the Jan. 6 riot by his supporters at Capitol Hill, resulting in five fatalities.

In 2022, after a nearly two-year suspension, Trump was reinstated on the platform after Musk, who bought the site for $44 billion conducted a poll that resulted in the former President’s favor.

However, Trump has hardly used Twitter ever since and has mostly used Truth Social for making public statements.

Trump’s Truth Social isn’t the only social media platform that plans to take advantage of Musk’s controversial moves. Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc. META is also gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Twitter clone, Threads.

Meta’s Threads even made a fleeting appearance on Google Play Store during the weekend.

Under the codename "Project 92," Threads had reportedly been in development at Meta since January. Meta was reportedly scheming to take away Twitter’s “bread and butter” since December last year, and it stemmed from the chaotic ride the microblogging site had under Musk.

Now, according to marketing industry professionals, Musk’s decision to impose a temporary cap on the number of posts Twitter users can read might hinder the efforts of the company’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino to attract advertisers, reported Reuters.

Price Action: DWAC closed 0.95% lower at $12.56 on Friday, but was up 3.3% before the opening bell on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock has a 52-week high of $33.63 and a 52-week low of $12.34.

