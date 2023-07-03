Meta's Twitter 'Clone' Appears On Google Play Store Before Vanishing Into Thin Air

Meta Platform Inc.'s META highly anticipated Twitter clone, Threads, made a fleeting appearance on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Play Store.

What Happened: During the weekend, many analysts and netizens including Alessandro Paluzzi, a renowned app developer with a knack for uncovering unreleased features, tweeted about the sudden appearance of Meta’s new app, Threads, on the Google Play store.

However, this glimpse of Meta’s highly anticipated Twitter clone was short-lived, as the app quickly vanished without a trace. Fortunately, Paluzzi and others had already shared some revealing screenshots of the app, offering a sneak peek into what Threads had to offer.

The leaked screenshots showcased a user interface strikingly reminiscent of Twitter, complete with familiar elements such as character counts for posts, icons for liking, reposting, replying, and sharing, and circular user images.

“Threads” also appears to allow users to sign in using their Instagram accounts, and it also featured Instagram’s signature blue checkmarks for verified accounts — a development Benzinga previously reported citing Matt Navarra.

While Meta has not officially announced a release date for Threads, the accidental appearance on the Google Play store fueled speculations that the app’s launch might be imminent.

Why It's Important: Meta was reportedly scheming to take away Twitter's "bread and butter" since December last year. It stemmed from the initial chaotic ride the microblogging site had under Musk.

Under the codename “Project 92,” Threads had reportedly been in development at Meta since January. Previously, during an internal companywide meeting, Chris Cox, Meta’s chief product officer, presented Threads as a platform designed for creators and public figures seeking a more stable and controlled environment than Twitter.

Following the leak, a friendly yet competitive challenge arose between Zuckerberg and Musk, who bought Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion and has time and again mocked the Meta CEO for launching a rival by calling him a "copycat."

Musk tweeted that he was “up for a cage match” if Zuckerberg agreed. Surprisingly, Zuckerberg accepted the challenge, setting the stage for a potential face-off that had social media buzzing with excitement.

