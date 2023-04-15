Here's How Much Donald Trump Made From NFTs, Truth Social And Other Business Ventures

New financial disclosures show how much Donald Trump has made from various business channels, including his NFTs, speaking engagements and books.

What Happened: Former president Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president of the United States in the 2024 election.

As part of the election process, Trump was required to file financial statements with the Federal Election Commission, as reported by the New York Post.

While a filing is required to take place within 30 days of announcing a run for the presidency, Trump and his team filed for two 45-day extensions. An additional 30-day extension was rejected by the commission, according to CNN. Trump would have faced a potential fine of $200 had his disclosure come more than 30 days after March 15.

Trump’s Earnings: Trump's latest filing values his business holdings at $1.2 billion. The filing revealed earnings from several business segments.

The former president earned $5 million from speaking engagements.

Trump also made earnings of $100,001 to $1 million from CIC Digital, the company he partnered with to launch Trump Digital Trading Card NFTs in December 2022. The NFTs sold out at a price of $99 and have traded higher since the launch, following Trump's campaign announcement and recent indictment. The NFTs currently have a volume of 13,573 Ethereum ETH/USD on OpenSea.

Trump also earned income as an author or co-author of several books over the years. According to the filing, his 1987 book “The Art of the Deal” was the only book that brought in between $100,000 and $1 million.

The filing also reveals revenue from — and the value of — the former president's other assets. The Mar-a-Lago club, for example, reportedly brought in $5 million in resort-related revenue. On the other hand, Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC and owns the social media platform Truth Social, is valued between $5 million and $25 million.

As chairman of Trump Media & Technology Group Corporation, Trump reported earnings of less than $201 in his latest filing.

Seven different mortgages are also listed in the filing, with each totaling over $50 million. The former president reportedly owes between $5 million and $25 million on those mortgages.

Trump recorded no gifts or travel reimbursements in the financial disclosure.

