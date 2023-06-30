NVIDIA To Rally Over 16%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday

- Truist Securities boosted the price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN from $125 to $140. Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas maintained a Buy rating. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares fell 3.6% to close at $88.93 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. increased the price target for Zillow Group, Inc. ZG from $57 to $60. Stephens & Co. analyst John Campbell maintained an Overweight rating. Zillow shares fell 4.6% to close at $49.01 on Thursday.
- Needham increased the price target for Accolade, Inc. ACCD from $15 to $17. Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating. Accolade shares jumped 12.9% to $14.27 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut Ero Copper Corp. ERO price target from $26 to $24. BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Ero Copper shares rose 1% to close at $20.45 on Thursday.
- Jefferies boosted Carnival Corporation CCL price target from $9 to $25. Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Carnival shares fell 0.8% to close at $17.16 on Thursday.
- Bernstein cut BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE price target from $335 to $196. Bernstein analyst Rebecca Liang downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. BeiGene shares fell 0.7% to close at $178.59 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital raised FirstService Corporation FSV price target from $166 to $176. BMO Capital analyst Stephen MacLeod upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. FirstService shares rose 1.6% to close at $150.97 on Thursday.
- Daiwa Capital raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $408 to $475. Daiwa Capital analyst Louis Miscioscia upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. NVIDIA shares fell 0.7% to close at $408.22 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY price target from $8 to $11. Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller maintained a Buy rating. Joby Aviation shares gained 6.2% to $10.60 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank slashed Frontline plc FRO price target from $19 to $17. Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Frontline shares rose 3.4% to $14.39 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lowered NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $135 to $128. Raymond James analyst Rick Patel maintained an Outperform rating. NIKE shares fell 2.9% to $110.10 in pre-market trading.
