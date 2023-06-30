Nike, Constellation Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 0.7% to $248.50 in after-hours trading.

NIKE, Inc. NKE reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Nike shares dropped 4.3% to $108.47 in the after-hours trading session.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of 30 cents to 60 cents per share on net sales of $350 million to $400 million. SMART Global shares climbed 4.2% to $27.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Nikola Corp NKLA said it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules pertaining to minimum stock price. Nikola shares gained 0.8% to $1.27 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Biotricity, Inc. BTCY to post a quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share on revenue of $2.6 million after the closing bell. Biotricity shares rose 0.1% to $0.6272 in after-hours trading.

