Trump Leaked Audio 'Even More Damning' Than Indictment, Says Ex-Prosecutor: 'Worth A Thousand Days Behind Bars'

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said the leaked audio of Donald Trump showing guests a top-security military document is "more damning" evidence against the ex-president than its transcript in the federal indictment.

What Happened: Mariotti, on Monday, reacting to the new leaked audio recording obtained by CNN showing Trump discussing the classified documents he retained at Mar-a-Lago, said, "This audio could be worth a thousand days behind bars."

See Also: Trump Says US Does Not Have ‘Real Elections,' Calls For Paper Ballots: Democrats ‘Want To Cheat'

"This recording is even more damning than it reads in the indictment. Trump used a document he admits was classified as a prop to brag and make himself feel important. Ironically, moments earlier, Trump and his guest mocked Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified documents," Mariotti tweeted.

See Also: Chris Christie Tells Trump To ‘Look In The Mirror’ Over Weight-Shaming Attacks: ‘Like He’s Some Adonis?’

The recording, in which Trump is seen openly discussing Pentagon's intentions to launch an attack on Iran, serves as evidence in special counsel Jack Smith‘s federal indictment against Trump over mishandling of classified documents and an alleged attempt to prevent their disclosure to the federal agencies.

See Also: GOP Candidate Will Hurd Fires Shots At Trump, DeSantis On Ukraine Stance: ‘Need People That Have Real Experience’

In the recording, the former president also pointed out that the document was “highly confidential” and had “secret information.” He can also be heard saying that the document was still classified, but “as president, I could have declassified it.”

"They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. This audio could be worth a thousand days behind bars," Mariotti said in a separate tweet.

Meanwhile, Trump late Monday responded to newly obtained audio while aiming at Smith, the FBI, and DOJ. Without explaining, Trump said the audio is an exoneration of his alleged crimes."The Deranged Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ & FBI, illegally leaked and ‘spun' a tape and transcript of me which is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe," Trump wrote.

Read Next: Trump's Team Pushes For Cash Payment Instead Of Bond To Save $55,500 In Jean Carroll Verdict