Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Case: Here's What Happens Next

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37-count indictment filed against him by the Justice Department last week in the case about his handling of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida. Special counsel Jack Smith emphasized a “speedy trial” to bring Trump to justice.

The next step in the federal indictment lies with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, presiding over the case. Judge Cannon is known for slowing down the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump last year by adding an additional layer of review, reported Insider.

Here’s what happens next:

Will Trump Go To Jail? No, not for now. According to the report, Trump will not be imprisoned or face immediate court appearances. When determining bail conditions for criminal defendants, judges primarily consider two key factors: whether the individual poses a physical threat to others and the likelihood of them attempting to flee. In Trump's case, he is always surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents and is running for president, so he won't have a bond imposed upon him either, it added.

Judge Will Set Court Hearings: Prosecutors will provide Trump’s legal team with evidence, known as discovery material, in the coming weeks. The volume and sensitivity of classified government documents may impact the scheduling of hearings, and the Classified Information Processing Act could cause delays. Once both parties familiarize themselves with the evidence, Judge Cannon will schedule a motion to dismiss. Trump’s lawyers will argue for the charges’ dismissal, while the Justice Department will defend them. The decision will come after oral arguments and multiple filings.

Trump's Trial: The likelihood of holding a trial before the 2024 election is uncertain due to the sensitivity of the evidence, the publication noted. However, if the case proceeds to trial, Trump is expected to appear in court, as defendants have a right to face their accusers. However, logistical challenges and security arrangements could influence Judge Cannon’s decisions regarding Trump’s physical presence during motion hearings.

Why It Matters: If a trial is not held before the election and Trump wins, he may attempt to pardon himself and remove those who prosecuted him from the Justice Department.

The outcome of the Mar-a-Lago case will have significant implications for Trump’s political future as he vies for the presidency in 2024. The path ahead remains uncertain, as Judge Cannon holds the key to the proceedings.

The frontrunner in the GOP presidential nomination potentially faces two other trials in a hush-money case and a second defamation case by E. Jean Carroll.

Editor's Note: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in the writing of this story.