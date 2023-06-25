Chris Christie Tells Trump To 'Look In The Mirror' Over Weight-Shaming Attacks: 'Like He's Some Adonis?'

Chris Christie on Sunday hit back at Donald Trump in response to the former president's recent jabs regarding the New Jersey former governor’s weight.

What Happened: "Oh, like he's some Adonis?," Christie quipped as he called Trump "a bully on the schoolyard" in an interview with Fox News.

Earlier this month, Trump took to Truth Social to target Christie’s weight in response to the former governor’s New Hampshire speech. "How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good", wrote Trump.

The GOP presidential candidate has underscored that his enduring battle with weight-related challenges should not be seen as a factor in determining his qualifications for the presidency.

"Here's my message to him: I don't care what he says about me, and I don't care what he thinks about me, and he should take a look in the mirror every once in a while — maybe he'd drop the weight thing off of his list of criticisms."

Why It Matters: Former president, who is the front runner in the GOP presidential nomination, and Christie have aimed a number of attacks at each other as the race to the White House gains steam.

On Thursday, Trump labeled Christie as someone with "a lot of hatred" and said he "never trusted" him. Earlier this week, Christie, at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference, also attacked Trump but ended up being booed.

