GOP presidential candidate and outspoken critic of Donald Trump, Will Hurd, didn’t hold back in his recent criticism of the former president and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘ approach to the Ukraine war.

What Happened: Hurd highlighted the need for strong leadership on the global stage, particularly in addressing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Speaking to ABC News, Hurd said the importance of real experience in national security matters.

“We’ve seen over the last couple of days that we need people that have a real experience when it comes to national security,” Hurd said.

“And look, Donald Trump has some good ideas, but he…lacked the ability to leverage the government in order to execute on those things. People like Ron DeSantis don’t have that experience when it comes to foreign policy.”

Hurd called out both Trump and DeSantis for their perceived misguided policies on Ukraine. He urged them to shift their focus from internal battles with American companies to supporting allies and defending democracy against attacks.

Why It Matters: The significance of this criticism lies in Trump’s assertion that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he were still in office. Trump has maintained that he could swiftly resolve the conflict if reelected.

In contrast, DeSantis has faced backlash for downplaying the invasion as a “territorial dispute,” though he later clarified his statement and labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”

Hurd’s remarks add fuel to the ongoing discussion about the Republican Party’s approach to foreign policy and its stance on Ukraine.

Photo courtesy: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service