On Friday, Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk polled his 144 million followers on Twitter, asking who they want to be the U.S. president in 2032.

What Happened: Amid the intensifying battle for the 2024 White House race, Musk took to Twitter to ask his audience if they want to see "Transformers" or "Difussion" as president in 2032.

"Who should be President in 2032?" Musk tweeted with the two options.

The tweet elicited huge responses from Musk's followers, with Piers Morgan telling the Billionaire to run for the top office. "You," Morgan replied Musk.

In just about 12 hours, Musk’s poll garnered 940,363 responses and nearly 17 million views.

Why It Matters: Musk and incumbent President Joe Biden share a frosty relationship. In December 2021, the billionaire entrepreneur jabbed the president by proposing an upper age limit of 70 for individuals seeking political office. However, despite this remark, Musk revealed that he voted for Biden in the previous election. Musk also identifies as a moderate and expresses support for both Democrats and Republicans.

Earlier this year, Musk said he wants a “normal” person to be the U.S. president. “I wish we could just have a normal human being as president,” he said in an interview with CNBC.

