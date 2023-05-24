Ron DeSantis Or Tim Scott? Elon Musk Says He Wants This Person To Be Next President

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, who recently praised Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott, will now be seen with Ron DeSantis as the Florida governor launches his presidential campaign. Musk's move, which has sparked curiosity, begs the question about the tech billionaire's preferred choice for the presidency.

The tech mogul portrays himself as a moderate and expresses support for both Democrats and Republicans. During an appearance at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit on Tuesday, Musk reiterated his opinion that he'd like to see "someone fairly normal" in the White House after the 2024 election. However, he did not commit to saying who that candidate should be.

See Also: Team Trump Mocks Ron DeSantis For Picking Elon Musk Over People To Launch 2024 Campaign: ‘This Way He Doesn’t Have To Interact’

The billionaire last year, in a tweet, said that Florida's DeSantis could come out on top if he were pitted against the incumbent president in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election. “If DeSantis runs against Joe Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign,” Musk said back then.

Musk will be joining the Florida governor on Wednesday as the latter announces his bid for the Republican nomination for president.

Last week, Musk offered contrasting support as he praised Scott for his campaign video where the Republican primary candidate was seen saying, “Today is chaos…immersed in a culture where everyone is affected.”

See Also: Ron DeSantis ‘Was My Friend' Says Convicted Businessman, Former Trump Insider — Reveals Texts Reportedly Showing Closeness

“Great statement by [Tim Scott]!” Musk said.

While the billionaire shares a frosty relationship with Biden, he has also ruled out voting for Donald Trump as a contender. The billionaire had said that the former president would be 82 years old by the time his second term was completed.

The billionaire entrepreneur in late 2021 took a dig at Biden by suggesting an upper age limit of 70 for people running for political office.

Read Also: Trump Media Company Files $3.8B Lawsuit Against Washington Post Over Porn-Friendly Bank Story