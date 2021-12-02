Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Biden? 'Age Limit For Running For Political Office Should Be Just Below 70'

Highly opinionated Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who also runs the SpaceX rocket company, offered his take on Thursday about a political topic.

What Happened: Musk said in a tweet there has to be an age limit for people running for political office and he suggested an upper ceiling of 70 years old.

Let's set an age limit after which you can't run for political office, perhaps a number just below 70 … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2021

The tweet did not specify which political office in particular Musk was referring to. The statement, however, comes at a time U.S. President Joe Biden's fitness has come under scrutiny. Biden, aged 79 years and the oldest U.S. president when he was inaugurated, had to very briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris last month when he took off to undergo a routine colonoscopy.

The President's approval rating hit an all-time low of 36%, according to the results of the Quinnipiac University Poll released in mid-November. Survey results published by conservative media outlet Fox News found that a majority of Americans believe Biden's age is interfering with his ability to perform his duties. Even on this side of the political fence, things don't look that promising: Former President Donald Trump, who is nurturing ambitions to run for office again in 2024, would be 78 then.

Related Link: Tesla Gets A New Street-High Price Target; 'EV Maker Now Looks More Scaled Up Than Most OEMs'

Although Musk had said in the past he prefers staying out of politics, he had given political donations, evenly split across both parties, CNBC said.

The Tesla chief has had run-ins with the Biden administration in recent times. He has not taken kindly to the fact that the current government does not recognize Tesla's role in revolutionizing the EV industry, and instead credited General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM) for the same. Tesla was not invited by the White House for an electric vehicle summit held in early August, and in response, Musk said the Biden administration is not the "friendliest" and seems to be controlled by the Unions.

Musk also did not mince words in showing his displeasure regarding the billionaire tax idea proposed by a section of lawmakers.

Musk's Take Elicits Mixed Responses: As usual, Musk's horde of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) followers had varied responses to his opinion.

One of them suggested 60 should be logical, reasoning that if you are too old to get a regular job, you should not be able to run a country. Another called for the removal of the minimum voting age so that the voices of young people can be heard. One follower offered a tangential view. He suggested that no single person should be allowed to earn more than $250,000 per year, and over and above that should be given to the needy.

In a hilarious take Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull Matt Wallace joined in, saying only people who own the meme currency should be allowed to run for political office.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 0.11% at $1,096.21 Thursday afternoon at publication.

Related Link: Here's How Long Tesla Took To Reach $1 Trillion Valuation

Photo: Musk: Daniel Oberhaus via Flickr; Biden: David Lienemann via the White House