Musk Calls For Younger Presidents, 'You Don't Want To Be Too Far From The Average Age Of The Population' To Stay In Touch

After years of voting for Democrats, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently admitted to voting for Republicans. Musk has a favorite candidate for the 2024 presidential election and also has battled with President Joe Biden, two topics covered in a recent interview.

What Happened: Musk has been increasingly vocal about his political beliefs and the candidates he prefers over the last year. Identifying himself as a moderate, supporting both Democrats and Republicans. The Tesla CEO is currently supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election.

Musk told the Financial Times he has considered creating a Super Moderate Super PAC to support both Republican and Democrat candidates that have moderate views.

Musk said in the interview that he doesn’t hate former President Donald Trump, despite not always getting along with him during his time in office.

One item that Musk thinks needs to improve for presidents is electing ones that are younger.

“You don’t want to be too far from the average age of the population because it’s going to be very difficult to stay in touch… Maybe one generation away from the average age is OK, but two generations? At the point where you’ve got great-grandchildren, I don’t know how in touch with the people are you?” Musk said.

He added that billionaires could be good stewards of capital and effective in deciding on social benefits.

“If the alternative steward of capital is the government, that is actually not going to be to the benefit of the people.”

Musk vs. Joe Biden: Along with saying President Biden is too old for office, the Tesla CEO has been vocal about the current president not recognizing the achievements of Tesla.

“He (Biden) had an electric vehicle summit at the White House and deliberately didn’t invite Tesla last year,” Musk said.

He noted that Biden called General Motors Company GM the leader in the growth of electric vehicles. The Tesla CEO said the comments from Biden came when General Motors shipped 26 electric vehicles in a quarter, compared to around 300,000 shipped by Tesla in the same quarter.

The comments made to the Financial Times come after Musk recently called out Biden for not giving Tesla credit as the electric vehicle leader.

