Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk once again reiterated that he wants a "normal" person to be the U.S. president.

What Happened: Elon Musk was asked by a CNBC host if he regretted voting for the incumbent president. In response, the tech mogul said, "I wish we could just have a normal human being as president."

"That’s what I want,” Musk said after taking a deep sigh.

"You know, there’s an old saying of, we’re better off being wronged by people picked at random from the phone book than the faculty of Harvard."

The host also asked the billionaire if he was happy with President Biden. Musk responded, "Some of these executive abilities are underrated. Since the president is effectively the executive officer of the country, it actually matters if they are a good executive officer. It’s not simply a matter of do they share your beliefs. But are they good at getting things done? There are a lot of decisions that need to be made every day. Many of them are unrelated to moral beliefs."

Why It Matters: Musk and Biden share a frosty relationship. The billionaire entrepreneur in December 2021 took a dig at the president by suggesting an upper age limit of 70 for people running for political office. However, despite this, Musk disclosed that he voted for Biden in the last election. Musk also considers himself a moderate and expresses support for both Democrats and Republicans.

