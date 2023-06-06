GitLab, Hello Group, Sprinklr, And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Zura Bio Limited ZURA shares climbed 35.4% to $8.79 in pre-market trading after the company completed approximately $80 million financing with the focus on advancing ZB-106, a potential first-in-class anti-IL-17 and anti-BAFF dual antagonist.

shares climbed 35.4% to $8.79 in pre-market trading after the company completed approximately $80 million financing with the focus on advancing ZB-106, a potential first-in-class anti-IL-17 and anti-BAFF dual antagonist. GitLab Inc. GTLB shares gained 27.6% to $45.18 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected first-quarter results.

shares gained 27.6% to $45.18 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected first-quarter results. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX shares climbed 7.9% to $2.74 in pre-market trading. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 10% owner Invus Advisors LLC acquired a total 27,775,050 shares an average price of $2.60.

shares climbed 7.9% to $2.74 in pre-market trading. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 10% owner Invus Advisors LLC acquired a total 27,775,050 shares an average price of $2.60. Hello Group Inc. MOMO climbed 6.7% to $9.54 in pre-market trading after reporting strong quarterly results.

climbed 6.7% to $9.54 in pre-market trading after reporting strong quarterly results. Uniti Group Inc. UNIT shares gained 6.3% to $4.08 in pre-market trading.

shares gained 6.3% to $4.08 in pre-market trading. Sprinklr, Inc. CXM climbed 5.9% to $13.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter.

climbed 5.9% to $13.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. Unity Software Inc. U shares rose 5.2% to $38.19 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler reiterated Unity Software with an Overweight and maintained a $43 price target. Unity Software shares gained 17% on Monday after Apple announced a partnership with the company for Vision Pro.

shares rose 5.2% to $38.19 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler reiterated Unity Software with an Overweight and maintained a $43 price target. Unity Software shares gained 17% on Monday after Apple announced a partnership with the company for Vision Pro. SunCar Technology Group Inc. SDA shares rose 5% to $12.22 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 5% to $12.22 in pre-market trading. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY shares gained 4.6% to $33.40 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.

Now Read This: Smucker, Sprinklr And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here