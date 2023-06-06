Smucker, Sprinklr And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Wall Street expects The J. M. Smucker Company SJM to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 1.7% to $151.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Sprinklr, Inc. CXM reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. Sprinklr shares climbed 3.6% to $13.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting THOR Industries, Inc. THO to have earned $1.10 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. THOR shares gained 1.1% to $80.00 in after-hours trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC reported a secondary offering of 25 million shares. GE HealthCare shares dropped 3% to $78.08 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares slipped 0.1% to $227.90 in after-hours trading.

