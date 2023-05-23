This Chicken Wing Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Apple, Microsoft, Disney, Ford, PayPal, Coca-Cola And Alibaba Group

Since 1994, Wingstop Inc WING has been home to made-to-crave wings and hand-cut seasoned fries, and over the past five years, mouthwatering returns for investors.

Since May 2018, Wingstop stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular entertainment, automotive and tech stocks: Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Walt Disney Co DIS, PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, Ford Motor Company F, Coca-Cola Co KO and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA.

Wingstop is a high-growth franchisor and operator of restaurants specializing in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings.

Wingstop has 11 proprietary flavors, which range from extremely hot to mild. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from May 2018 to present:

Apple is up from $47.15 to $171.56 for a return of 263.86%

Microsoft is up from $98.36 to $315.26 for a return of 220.52%

Disney is down from $102.20 to $89.82 for a return of -12.11%

Ford is up from $11.51 to $11.73 for a return of 1.91%

PayPal is down from $80.96 to $62.00 for a return of -23.42%

Coca-Cola is up from $42.40 to $61.40 for a return of 44.81%

Alibaba is down from $199.20 to $82.88 for a return of -58.39%

And finally, Wingstop is up from $50.80 to $202.45 for a return of 298.52%.

Image courtesy of Wingstop