This Chicken Wing Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Apple, Microsoft, Disney, Ford, PayPal, Coca-Cola And Alibaba Group

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
May 23, 2023 9:48 PM | 1 min read

Since 1994, Wingstop Inc WING has been home to made-to-crave wings and hand-cut seasoned fries, and over the past five years, mouthwatering returns for investors.

Since May 2018, Wingstop stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular entertainment, automotive and tech stocks: Apple Inc AAPLMicrosoft Corp MSFTWalt Disney Co DISPayPal Holdings Inc PYPLFord Motor Company FCoca-Cola Co KO and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA.

Wingstop is a high-growth franchisor and operator of restaurants specializing in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. 

Wingstop has 11 proprietary flavors, which range from extremely hot to mild. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from May 2018 to present: 

  • Apple is up from $47.15 to $171.56 for a return of 263.86%
  • Microsoft is up from $98.36 to $315.26 for a return of 220.52%
  • Disney is down from $102.20 to $89.82 for a return of -12.11%
  • Ford is up from $11.51 to $11.73 for a return of 1.91%
  • PayPal is down from $80.96 to $62.00 for a return of -23.42%
  • Coca-Cola is up from $42.40 to $61.40 for a return of 44.81%
  • Alibaba is down from $199.20 to $82.88 for a return of -58.39%
  • And finally, Wingstop is up from $50.80 to $202.45 for a return of 298.52%.

Image courtesy of Wingstop

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsRestaurantsTop StoriesGeneral5 year returnFast Foodfoodrestaurant

