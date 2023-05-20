Donald Trump on Friday criticized Florida governor Ron DeSantis for his "total disaster" campaign as a new poll suggested 2024 election results in favor of the former president.

What Happened: According to a new survey shared by Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, Trump leads President Joe Biden by a 7-point margin.

See Also: ‘Biden Is A Divider': Trump Uses This One Word To Describe President, Unveils 2024 Election Strategy

The poll also revealed that when respondents were asked to choose between Biden and DeSantis in direct competition, the results indicated a tie between the two candidates.

As per the poll, 47% of respondents expressed their support for Trump if the 2024 election were to be held today, with Trump and Biden as the respective candidates for their parties. Meanwhile, 40% of respondents backed Biden, and 13% either did not know or were uncertain about their choice.

See Also: Trump's Return To White House Would Be A ‘Horror Show,' Says Once-Ally Barr: ‘He Will Deliver Chaos'

"As I said – Ron is unelectable. I am up on Crooked Joe Biden by at least 7 and Ron DeSanctimonious is losing by 4. His "campaign" has been a total disaster!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

See Also: Former Trump Aide Smells ‘Politics’ Behind June 1 Debt Ceiling Deadline

Why It Matters: The overall results suggest that the ex-president holds a strong position in the GOP primary, particularly as DeSantis reportedly prepares to join the race as early as next week. This is not the first time the Florida governor is trailing behind Trump. The ex-president has consistently maintained a significant lead over DeSantis in various polls of GOP voters, with a double-digit margin.

Meanwhile, the latest poll contrasts the recent WPA Intelligence survey, which showed Biden ahead of Trump with a 47% to 40% lead.

Read Next: ‘I Am A Victim Also:’ Trump Urges Congressional Action Against ‘Weaponization Of Justice’