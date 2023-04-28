Biden Lags Behind Trump In New Poll As Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low

President Joe Biden‘s approval rating has hit an all-time low amid his re-election bid for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

What Happened: According to a new poll released Thursday, Biden’s popularity among Americans has fallen to a new low since his inauguration.

The survey carried out by Gallup showed that only 37% of American adults approved of Biden’s performance as head of state, marking the lowest rate since July 2022, when the approval rate was 38%. Comparatively, a whopping 59% of the respondents expressed their disapproval, while others didn't respond.

The sociological service group said the president's approval rating has hovered in the low 40s for the last 19 months, down from a high of 57% shortly after he assumed office in January 2021. As per the latest survey, the average approval rating of Biden over the ninth quarter of his presidency, which is 39.7%, has fallen below that of the former President, Donald Trump, which was 41.6%, during the same period.

According to political party affiliation, the report showed that 83% of Democrats, 31% of independents, and only 4% of Republicans indicated their approval of the president’s job performance. It said the 31% approval rating from independents is the lowest score he has received from this group and has dropped by 9% since February.

Why It Matters: President Biden announced his campaign for the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Monday’s low-key launch. His opponents questioned his election bid, with potential Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy saying that the president was being used as a “puppet” by a “managerial class” in the White House.

Recent polls have shown that Biden's age is a matter of overwhelming concern for voters – and one his Republican opponent will weaponize in the upcoming elections. Nearly half of those surveyed by NBC News attributed Biden's age as the reason why he should not run again.

