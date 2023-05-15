Former GOP Representative Will Hurd said a 2024 presidential election pitting President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump would be a "rematch from hell."

What Happened: Hurd, who is mulling his bid for the 2024 presidential election, on NBC's "Meet the Press," said, "The reality is two-thirds of Americans want somebody other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That's, like, the rematch from hell."

Hurd's comments came after a recent NBC News poll showed a majority of Americans do not want to see a 2024 presidential election featuring President Biden and the former President.

However, both candidates are currently polling ahead of others in their respective fields, and a rematch between the two is still a strong possibility, despite the unpopularity of such an outcome.

The former Texas congressman said to avoid a 2020 repeat, more voters need to turn out for the primary elections. "Only about 23% of the country actually votes in primaries."

"If we had more people voting in primaries, we'll see better choices in November, choices that we would actually like and be excited to vote for," he added.

Meanwhile, Hurd said he would "very soon" make a decision on whether or not to jump in the race.

