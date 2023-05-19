Biden Surges 7 Points Ahead of Trump In New 2024 Election Poll

A new survey revealed that if there was a rematch between Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump today, the incumbent president would widen his victory margin from the 2020 election.

What Happened: According to the recent WPA Intelligence survey, Biden is ahead of Trump with a 47% to 40% lead. By comparison, the incumbent president defeated Trump by 4.5% points in the 2020 popular vote.

The WPA Intelligence poll that surveyed 1,571 registered voters was first reported by The New York Post.

The poll, conducted from May 10 to 13, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5%, revealed some interesting findings. It showed that independent voters are now supporting Biden with a significant lead of 14% points, which is an increase from the 9% points he won among independents three years ago.

The poll indicated that in generic down-ballot races, Democratic Party is ahead with a 47% to 42% lead, while Trump remains the frontrunner as the Republican candidate for the next presidential elections.

The poll highlights that Biden is not completely immune to a potential loss next year. Only 46% of voters approve of the president’s job performance, while 54% disapprove. On the other hand, Trump’s ratings are even worse, as only 32% of registered voters hold a favorable impression of him, while a significant majority of 62% have unfavorable impressions.

