'I Am A Victim Also:' Trump Urges Congressional Action Against 'Weaponization Of Justice'

In response to Thursday’s House Judiciary Select Subcommittee hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, former President Donald Trump highlighted his own perspective as a “victim” of the “weaponization of Justice.”

What Happened: Expressing his concern on Truth Social, Trump stated, “Very sad watching what took place today in Congress regarding Whistleblowers and the FBI. There has never been a time like this in our Country, the complete weaponization of Justice.”

"I am a victim also, but the real victim is the United States of America. Congress must use its purse strings to straighten it out before it is too late!" the former president said.

Why It Matters: The House panel’s hearing revolved around three FBI agents who, according to Republicans, allegedly faced retaliation for their conservative views.

Stacey Plaskett, the ranking Democrat on the panel, characterized the select committee as “a clearing house for testing conspiracy theories for Donald Trump to use in his 2024 presidential campaign.”

This hearing took place just days after the release of the Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham‘s report, which criticized the FBI’s handling of the inquiry into Trump’s 2016 campaign. The Durham report has fueled Republican claims of political weaponization within federal agencies.

