Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized Donald Trump over the former president’s reluctance to address the abortion debate.

What Happened: DeSantis, who is a potential primary opponent in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, confronted Trump on this crucial abortion debate that is expected to fuel division both within the Republican primary and in the presidential election, Politico reported.

The GOP presidential front-runner suggested that Florida's new six-week abortion ban was "too harsh."

When asked about Trump's remark, DeSantis said the legislation introduced by Florida is something that "probably 99% of pro-lifers support."

The Florida leader noted that the former president had dodged on whether he would back that bill. "As a Florida resident, you know, he didn't give an answer about, ‘Would you have signed the heartbeat bill that Florida did, that had all the exceptions that people talk about?'" he said.

"The Legislature put it in, I signed the bill, I was proud to do it," DeSantis said, adding, "He won't answer whether he would sign it or not."

Why It Matters: The abortion ban debate has emerged as an early litmus test for Republican presidential contenders, and Trump’s hesitancy in endorsing nationwide limitations would place him directly in opposition to influential figures in the anti-abortion movement who are advocating for federal measures.

The former U.S. leader reportedly views a federal abortion ban as an unfavorable proposition for Republicans in the upcoming presidential election, especially in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

