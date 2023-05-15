In a series of triumphant social media posts on Monday, former President Donald Trump hailed the Justice Department special counsel John Durham‘s report after an extensive four-year investigation.

What Happened: Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social, in his first reaction to the 305-page report, wrote, "Wow! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don't want to see Greatness for America!"

In separate social media posts, Trump labeled it as "the crime of the century!" and "treason!!!" in capital letters. He further called on Congress to take action and ensure that such incidents “never happen again.”

Why It Matters: Durham’s final report shed a glaring spotlight on the FBI’s probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign, revealing a scathing assessment of how the FBI handled certain evidence. The report, released Monday afternoon, concluded that authorities had insufficient information to open the case.

In 2019, then-Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Durham to lead an investigation into the origins of the FBI probe, a decision lauded by Trump. Throughout the process, the ex-leader consistently raised expectations around the Durham probe, often suggesting that it would expose what he called the “totally illegal act.”

