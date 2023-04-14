Florida Governor Ron DeSantis quietly signed legislation prohibiting abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy within the state on Thursday.

What Happened: DeSantis signed the measure, which would likely weigh on his 2024 presidential bid, just hours after the legislature passed it in the afternoon but announced it late in the evening on his Twitter account.

"We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida," DeSantis said in a statement.

"I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families."

The new legislation, which forbids abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, contains certain exceptions, including where the life of the mother is in danger, and for rape, incest, or human trafficking victims where abortions can be performed up to 15 weeks.

Why It Matters: The new legislature by Florida Republicans is aimed at limiting access to abortion. Last year, the GOP-controlled legislature passed a 15-week abortion ban, which was signed into law by DeSantis. However, it is currently awaiting a decision by the state Supreme Court.

The University of North Florida's recent poll in late February showed 75% of the state’s residents either somewhat or strongly disagreed with the six-week ban proposal, with even 61% of Republicans opposing it.

