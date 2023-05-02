Chegg, Community Health Systems, Metropolitan Bank And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones losing around 477 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

fell 13.24% to $138.9699 in pre-market trading. Arista Networks’ quarterly results beat expectations, but the full year guidance was conservative. Colliers International Group Inc. CIGI was down, falling 9.98% to $94.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected sales and earnings for the first quarter.

