Trump Vs. Biden, And What About Kamala Harris? Poll Shows Clear Winner Among Registered Voters

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
February 26, 2023 8:40 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • President Joe Biden so far has not confirmed his intention to rerun, although the odds of him contesting has increased.
  • Opinion polls have showed that if he is matched up with Trump, the latter could hold the edge.
Despite several investigations and lawsuits haunting former President Donald Trump, a new poll finds that he is likely to come out on top if he is matched up with some of the potential Democratic contenders.

What Happened: About 46% of the respondents surveyed indicated their intention to vote for Trump, compared to 41% who said they would vote for President Joe Biden, the results of the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll showed, according to The Hill. The remaining 13% said they were unsure or did not know.

Between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the preference was for the former, the poll found. About 49% favored Trump as opposed to 39% who preferred Harris, with 13% responding that they were either unsure or did not know.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 among 1,838 registered voters.

First lady Jill Biden confirmed in a recent interview with the Associated Press that the president would likely be running in the 2024 presidential election, adding that he has not finished what he started.

Trump Favorite Among GOP Candidates: In a hypothetical eight-way primary, Trump has extended his lead over fellow Republican and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, The Hill reported.

The former president has the backing of 37% of the respondents, compared to 19% for DeSantis.

The results contrasted with a recent survey by WPA Intelligence, with showed DeSantis leading over Trump in a nine-candidate hypothetical Republican primary. DeSantis’ lead over Trump widened if it is a head-to-head match-up between Trump and DeSantis.

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

