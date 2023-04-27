Joe Biden Says His Own Age Doesn't Register With Him: Respect People 'Taking A Hard Look At It'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed concerns about his age after many questioned his re-election bid for the 2024 presidential votes.

What Happened: In a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol, the 80-year-old president said it was normal for people to ask questions about his age.

“I respect them taking a hard look at it. I’d take a hard look at it as well – I took a hard look at it before I decided to run,” he said.

Biden said he was confident about what is likely to be a grueling election battle, all while working in one of the world’s most demanding jobs. Biden quipped, saying, “I can't even say — if I guess how old I am, I can't even say the number. It doesn't — it doesn't register with me.”

Why It Matters: Biden on Monday low-key launched his campaign for the 2024 U.S. presidential election via video. His opponents questioned his election bid, with potential Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy saying that the president was being used as a "puppet" by a "managerial class" in the White House. He also called Biden's re-election campaign "elder abuse."

Biden rarely talks about his age. The veteran Democrat is already the oldest-ever president and would be 86 when he stepped down if he wins.

The recent polls have shown the president's age is a matter of overwhelming concern for voters – and one his Republican opponent will weaponize in the upcoming elections. Nearly half of those surveyed by NBC News attributed Biden’s age as the reason why he should not run again.

