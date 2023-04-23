Most Americans don't want former President Donald Trump or the incumbent Joe Biden to run in the 2024 presidential elections.

What Happened: Seventy percent said that Biden should not run for president again, which includes 51% Democrats, according to an NBC News survey of 1,000 respondents carried out between April 14 and 18.

Nearly half of those surveyed said Biden's age was why the president shouldn't run again.

"The president needs to reflect the age group in the country. They should both retire," said one respondent, reported NBC News.

On Trump, 60% of those polled said he shouldn't run again, including a third of Republicans.

Biden is now 80 years old, while Trump is 76 years old. Republican pollster Bill McInturff said, "It's clear that people do not want a Biden-Trump rematch," according to NBC News.

Why It Matters: The poll was conducted after Trump was arrested and arraigned over charges relating to falsifying business records in a matter related to the payment of hush money to an adult movie star.

Even so, Trump emerged as a first choice for 46% of Republican primary voters. 31% said they would vote for Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, according to the NBC News survey.

In light of reports that a second-term announcement from Biden is imminent, it is notable that 41% of registered voters said in the survey that they'd definitely or probably vote for Biden, compared with 47% who said they'd vote for a Republican nominee.

Biden was seen more positively by those polled than Trump. 38% of the adults polled have a positive view of Biden, while 34% see Trump in a positive light.

Earlier in September, a poll carried out by Harvard CAPS/Harris indicated that 67% thought Biden shouldn't run again and 57% said the same of Trump.

