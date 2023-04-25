Senator Bernie Sanders, on Tuesday, endorsed President Joe Biden's reelection run in a bid to counter Donald Trump and other Republican candidates.

What Happened: Sanders, who finished second to Biden in 2020 for the Democratic presidential nomination, said he would forgo another presidential bid of his own. He said this to The Associated Press in an interview.

Sanders' comments came hours after President Biden announced his bid for a second White House term. The Senator also advised against any progressive politician or person from contesting against Biden and said that they should concentrate on defeating the former president or any other possible Republican nominee.

"The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman's right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia."

"So, I'm in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected."

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, Biden announced his plans to run for re-election, despite recent polls indicating that supporters from both political parties were not in favor of his running again. Nearly half of those surveyed by NBC News attributed Biden’s age as the reason why he should not run again.

