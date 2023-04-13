Apple To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $184 to $188. Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained an Outperform rating. Apple shares fell 0.4% to close at $160.10 on Wednesday.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG from $65 to $55. B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained a Buy rating. Harley-Davidson shares fell 3.6% to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
- Baird lowered the price target for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH from $10 to $8. Baird analyst Justin Kleber maintained a Neutral rating. Sportsman's Warehouse shares fell 17.2% to $6.88 in pre-market trading.
- Seaport Global boosted Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA price target from $127 to $135. Seaport Global analyst Daniel Mckenzie maintained a Buy rating. Copa Holdings shares fell 1.4% to close at $86.42 on Wednesday.
- JMP Securities cut iCAD, Inc. ICAD price target from $7 to $4. JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly maintained an Outperform rating. iCAD shares rose 1.4% to $1.50 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO from $130 to $141. Barclays analyst Mario Lu maintained an Overweight rating. Take-Two shares fell 0.6% to close at $119.68 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted First Solar, Inc. FSLR price target from $190 to $230. Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. First Solar shares fell 1.5% to $204.71 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup increased Merck & Co., Inc. MRK price target from $105 to $130. Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Merck shares rose 1.4% to $115.31 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB price target from $113 to $90. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. LyondellBasell shares fell 0.5% to $96.69 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE price target from $105 to $120. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. WWE shares rose 1% to $103.82 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted The Boeing Company BA price target from $261 to $270. Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien maintained a Buy rating. Boeing shares rose 0.3% to $213.01 in pre-market trading.
