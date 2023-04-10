Donald Trump‘s recent indictment is causing division among Republicans about whether to vote for him in the party’s 2024 presidential nominee race. While some GOP members remain staunchly behind the former president, others have distanced themselves from him.

What Happened: Randy Marquardt, GOP chairman in Washington County, said a heated debate ensued between two men, one of them supporting Trump's candidacy, while the other opposed and insisted that it is time for the party to select a different candidate, reported The Wall Street Journal.

"It got ugly and people eventually went their separate ways to head home," said Marquardt.

"The other guy argued that Trump came with too much baggage, but there are still quite a few people who are all in with Trump."

See Also: Why Former President Trump Security Advisor May Need To Hand Over Money Received For Attending Gala With Putin

Despite having voted for the former president twice, Marquardt, too, believes that it is now time to let go and select a fresh face for the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

The report noted that last week, similar discussions took place in other critical regions throughout the country as the commotion over the ex-president's indictment urged GOP's supporters to let go of their current 2024 front-runner.

While Trump has suggested that his indictment has improved his political standing, a recent poll revealed that the indictment could strengthen Trump’s fundamental supporters but not necessarily help him gain more of the moderate voters he needs to win back the White House.

"The party should avoid Trump and find a younger and fresher candidate," David Sherwood, a Dallas lawyer who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, told the publication.

"I don't think Trump can win because he has too much baggage. He has good policies but an abrasive personality."

Read Next: Speaking At Rally, Trump Says ‘Weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg Once Came To White House For Dinner