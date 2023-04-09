An attorney for former President Donald Trump said in an interview over the weekend that criticizing the wife and daughter of the judge in the criminal trial involving the former president was not personal.

What Happened: James Trusty appeared on ABC's "This Week" and told the host Jonathan Karl that he has no "experience" with Judge Juan Merchan when the interviewer asked if the judge was impartial.

On Trump’s criticism of the judge's immediate family, he said, "I think the criticisms of the family were not personal. It was pointing that they have a bias. That they have a political interest that is contrary to President Trump's."

Why It Matters: Trump was arraigned last week in Manhattan over the payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult movie actor Stormy Daniels.

Presiding judge Merchan and his family have received multiple threats, reported NBC News, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump and his allies reportedly criticized Merchan and his family. Ahead of his court appearance, the former president said the judge and his family are "Trump haters."

He said Merchan's daughter worked for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the report.

Trusty said in the interview that motions to dismiss the case have to be a "priority" for Trump's legal team because they "amputate this miscarriage of justice."

The lawyer said the legal team was a "long way out" from worrying about motions on change of venue or evidentiary-type motions.

