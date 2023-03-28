Trump Says DeSantis Would Be Working In A Pizza Parlor Without His Backing

Former President Donald Trump blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday in a televised interview with Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity.

What Happened: Trump said that his perceived main rival for the 2024 presidential election and the current Republican governor of Florida would be working at a “pizza parlor place” had it not been for his support in the 2018 gubernatorial elections.

Trump said in the interview that DeSantis was one of the 150 people who defended him during his first impeachment and that is how he knew him. He said the two were “not friends.”

Why It Matters: Trump touched on a wide array of issues in the interview including a possible indictment in the Story Daniels hush money case. He equated the inquiry to election interference and said it was a “new way of cheating in elections.”

Recently, DeSantis said he didn’t consider Trump to be his real competition in case he were to run for president. He said that spot was reserved for the incumbent Joe Biden.

Read Next: Trump Probe 'Fair,' Not A 'Witch Hunt,' Think Most Americans, According To New Poll

Photo: Shutterstock and Gage Skidmore on Flickr