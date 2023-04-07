Stormy Daniels On Trump's Indictment: 'The King Has Been Dethroned'

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, in her first significant interview since Donald Trump‘s indictment, said she wants the former president to be "held accountable" for his actions.

What Happened: Daniels, in an interview with Fox Nation's Piers Morgan on Thursday, said, "I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely."

Daniels said she was "shocked" to see Trump appear in court."I thought he was going to get away with not being accountable," she said.

"The king has been dethroned – he's no longer untouchable," she added.

"Nobody should be untouchable, doesn't matter what your job description is – whether you're the president – you should be held responsible for your actions."

The ex-president earlier this week surrendered after being indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury for making payments to two women, including Daniels, as part of an alleged scheme that led to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"I think having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am. And if they don't, it almost feels like they're hiding me," said Daniels.

After an extensive interview with Morgan, she also thanked her followers on Twitter for "love and support," saying that the segment "laid to rest a lot of misinformation."

