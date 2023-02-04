Trump Offers $1M Bond To Appeal Hillary Clinton Suit Sanctions Involving 2016 Presidential Campaign

Former President Donald Trump has offered a $1.03 million bond to appeal a judge's order to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba made the offer in a letter to U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks in Florida, reports Bloomberg.

The former president requested the judge to put his sanctions order on hold while they appealed.

According to the filing by Jared J. Roberts, who is handling the appeal, Trump and Habba said that their proposed bond represents 110% of the total sanctions and isn't opposed by Clinton.

Also Read: Trump Says Ron DeSantis Begged For His Endorsement: 'There Were Tears Coming Down From His Eyes'

Earlier in January, Middlebrooks said the sanctions were warranted because Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda.

"Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start," the judge said of Trump's suit in his sanctions order. "No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim," Bloomberg quoted him saying.

Trump had sued Clinton over the assertions made against his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump said that Clinton and other Democrats sought to influence that election by falsely accusing his campaign of links to Russia, reports Reuters.

Last September, Middlebrooks dismissed the case, calling the lawsuit "a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his [Trump's] grievances against those that have opposed him."

Read Next: Bill Clinton Once Compared Donald Trump To Tony Goldwyn, Martin Sheen And Michael Douglas: Why?

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr