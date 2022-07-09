Why Former President Trump Security Advisor May Need To Hand Over Money Received For Attending Gala With Putin

The Washington Post is reporting that former President Donald Trump's security advisor Michael Flynn will need to return money he received for attending a 2015 gala in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. Army contacted Flynn to hand over the $38,557.06 that he was given for his attendance at the gala, according to a letter obtained by the Post.

Flynn is accused of violating the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The clause forbids military members from accepting payments from foreign governments without prior authorization.

According to the report, Flynn received almost $450,000 in compensation from Russian and Turkish interests in 2015.

Earlier in an interview, Flynn said that he is not surprised how he has been treated on this issue.

"They don't like people like me because they know they do not want me to come back into government. So, I'm not surprised at this. It's just another dig; another means to embarrass, another way that they want me to shut up."

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on Flickr